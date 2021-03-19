Why does spring start Saturday morning?

Find out why we have different seasons here on Earth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring 2021 will start this weekend. Winter ends early Saturday morning. The official start to spring is 5:37 a.m. Saturday morning (March 20, 2021).

The reason we have seasons is because the Earth is tilted on an axis. This axis is 23.5 degrees. The tilted Earth takes one trip around the Sun each year.

As the Earth orbits the sun, it casts shadows to the side away from the sun. If the Earth was not tilted, we would have the same amount hours of day and night all year long. The tilted Earth creates this shadow to move through the year causing longer days and nights.

The summer in the Northern Hemisphere features the Earth tilted toward the Sun. The winter in the Northern Hemisphere features the Earth tilted away from the sun. This is why we have long days in the summer and then short days in the Winter.

The longer the day, the more heat we can get from the sun. The angle is more direct, causing the Northern Hemisphere to warm up. During the winter, we get less sun, and the sun’s angle is not as direct. This causes the Northern Hemisphere to cool.

The Southern Hemisphere enjoys Summer when we are in winter. They also get winter when we are in summer. It is because of the angle of the Earth as it orbits the Sun.

The equinoxes are the time of the year that we have almost the same day length as night. This is because the Earth is not tilted toward or away from the sun. This happens in the fall and in the spring.

The Dates below are the featured days during 2021 for the start of each season:

SPRING – March 20, 2021 – Hours of Daylight = 12:09:35

SUMMER – June 20, 2021 – Hours of Daylight = 15:08:15

FALL – September 22, 2021 – Hours of Daylight = 12:08:51

WINTER – December 21, 2021 – Hours of Daylight = 9:12:48