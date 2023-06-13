YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday, the Valley will be affected by a low-pressure system that has stalled out over the Great Lakes.

Low-pressure systems are synonymous with cooler temperatures, precipitation and unsettled conditions.

Low pressure system that is bringing rain showers to the Valley today.



However, one of the most iconic features of a low-pressure system is the rotation. Despite this fact, many people do not know the source of the rotation. However, all of that will change after reading this article — you can put your friends in the spin cycle with your newfound knowledge.

Under pressure

First of all, what is pressure? Pressure is a force exerted on an object. In the case of our atmosphere, pressure is the force that the atmosphere applies to surrounding objects.

In most cases, humans do not sense changes in pressure. However, diagnosing changes in atmospheric pressure can be a fantastic tool when forecasting the weather for any given day.

In the case of a thunderstorm, air rising from the surface removes air which creates low pressure. The air piles up at the top of the cloud which results in high pressure. Thus, every thunderstorm is technically an area of low pressure at the surface of the Earth relative to calm weather conditions.

Formation of high and low pressure in a thunderstorm cloud.

Now, that the definition of high and low pressure has been established, the mechanism that causes rotation can be discussed.

Welcome to the spin zone

The cause of rotation with pressure systems is more detailed. First, there is an atmospheric law that governs how the atmosphere responds to pressure. Air always moves from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure, which is known as the pressure gradient force.

This is the first part of the equation. Therefore, when there is an area of low pressure, air always rushes toward the center of the low-pressure system. The next part of the equation is due to the rotation of the Earth. The Earth rotates counter-clockwise on its axis and this rotation results in what is called the Coriolis force.

Contrary to popular belief, the Earth does not rotate at the same speed at all locations. The Earth rotates faster at the equator and slower at the North and South Pole. The Coriolis force is what is called an “apparent force.” That is, the Coriolis “force” is a result of the Earth’s rotation and not an actual physical force on our planetary system like gravity, for example.

In the northern hemisphere, the Coriolis force always deflects the path of objects to the right of their motion. The force is explained in detail here.

When a low-pressure system forms, the pressure gradient force (PGF) and the Coriolis force act opposite of each other. The result is a flow around the low-pressure system turning counter-clockwise at every single point.

Description of difference between pressure gradient force (PGF) as the red arrow, the Coriolis force as the blue arrow, and the resulting flow around an area of low pressure in the northern hemisphere.

Now this map would be inverted if this was a high-pressure system. Also, the above description only applies to the northern hemisphere. Low- and high-pressure systems rotate in the opposite direction in the southern hemisphere because the direction of the Coriolis force is inverted.