Why August 2021 will go down in history in the record books

(WKBN) – It has been a very wet August here in Youngstown, Ohio. The month has featured several days with heavy rain-producing thunderstorms, helping to climb the Top Ten list for wettest Augusts on record.

The heavy rain this afternoon helped push our monthly total up to 7.96″. This moved the number high enough to become the wettest August on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

The wettest August here in Youngstown this year with 9.96″ (Not done until the 31st).

The 2nd wettest was in 1956 with 7.86″

The 3rd wettest was in 1911 with 7.79″

The 4th wettest was in 1912 with 7.76″

The 5th wettest was in 1980 with 7.74″

The 6th wettest was in 1974 with 7.21″

The 7th wettest was in 1987 with 6.77″

The 8th wettest was in 1935 with 6.73″

The 9th wettest was in 1994 with 6.60″

The 10th wettest was in 1934 with 6.41″

More rain is in the forecast, which may make the top spot solid for a number of years in the future.