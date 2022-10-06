(WKBN) – If you are an allergy sufferer, you most likely spend close to half of the year going through phases of a runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and sneezing.

For some, the reason may not be allergies as it could be another health problem or sinus infection. You will need to check with your family doctor to make certain.

Allergies are often the reason many suffer from sneezing, runny nose, watery and itchy eyes, and scratchy throat symptoms each year.

The frost helped to shut down the source of the problem this past week, but we are not completely done with the reasons your allergies are flaring up.

The allergy season starts in the spring and slowly tapers off in the fall. For some, it seems like it never ends. This is actually true if you suffer from dust and mold allergies.

There are many plants and weeds that cause allergies throughout the year.

Mold spores and dust can cause allergy issues too

Mold spores become an issue as we move out of summer and into the fall. From late fall and into the winter dust alone in your home can become an allergen. Between mold spores and dust, you may be sneezing and have allergy symptoms after the summer plants and weeds are long gone.

Mold spores can develop in piles of wet leaves, and this becomes a bigger problem as the fall rolls along and the weather changes.

Mold is simply a fungus that creates spores. They can grow quickly in damp areas. The spores are released into the air and you may breathe them in making your body react and your allergies flare.

Mold spores form in piles of wet leaves through the fall.

Looking at weeds that can create pollen allergens

There are many plants and weeds that create fall allergies. The list is long, but some thistles and dock are a concern to some. Others such as English plantain and lambs quarter may impact others. The main allergy concern locally from a plant/weed is ragweed.

Ragweed causes many to suffer from allergies in the fall

Ragweed is a plant that flowers in the late summer and fall.

A look at some ragweed getting ready to flower.

Why Ragweed impacts your body

This pollen then causes your body to react if you are allergic to the ragweed’s pollen. Your immune system trying to react to these allergens is the reason your body develops scratchy/watery eyes, sneezing, runny nose and scratchy throat.

Pollen allergens can even trigger asthma attacks in some people.

There is a bunch of Canada Goldenrod around right now throughout Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. You may be surprised to hear that it is not a big source of your fall allergies. The plant has pollen that is heavy and not blown through the wind as easily.

Below you can see what Canada Goldenrod looks like.

Canada Goldenrod Canada Goldenrod Canada Goldenrod A look at some Canada Goldenrod in Northeast Ohio.

When will my runny nose and sneezing stop?

The forecast is looking cooler and that will help, but it will not eliminate the mold and dust that will continue to gather as the fall season rolls along. The weed residue will taper off as more frost and snow move into the region. That will help some.

The bottom line is that if you suffer from allergies, you may catch a break through winter if dust/mold spores do not impact your body, but your break does not last long as the spring grass and blooming plants may fire them up once again.