We are off to a slow start to hot summer temperatures across northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. The weather forecast is looking cool into the weekend.

The normal high temperature this time of the year is 77°. The normal low is 54°. So far this month, there have only been two days with an above normal average temperature.

This cooler air is a result of a trough of lower pressure that has been stuck over the Great Lakes. It has pushed cooler air in our direction. It looks like this trend will continue into the weekend.

Our run of cooler days will come to an end by the middle of next week as a pattern shift develops across the country.

Forecast high temperatures through mid-June.

The hot temperatures have been stuck across the middle of the country and into the western United States. This warmer air will try to shift our direction once we get past the weekend and into next week.

It looks like the warm air will stick around for a few days into the middle of the month and we will get a taste of hotter air and more humidity.

The 6 to 10 Day Outlook for temperatures.

The hottest day so far this month was 87° on June 1.