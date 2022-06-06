The pattern this week will be a tad unsettled with several chances for rain. That risk for showers will be increasing into Tuesday morning.

The overall pattern will support cooler conditions across the Valley and eastern US through this week. While temperatures try to warm again Wednesday, a big trough digs in for the weekend and temps will stay cool.

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook for the U.S. shows cooler than average conditions expected in our region. This is valid for the dates June 12-June 16.

Both the GFS and ECMWF (Euro) models show a trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere into the weekend. That will open the doors for cooler weather to persist. The average highs by the weekend warm to the upper 70s. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be around 70°.

ECMWF (Euro) model shows trough digging into the eastern U.S. into the weekend. This pattern results in cooler temperatures in the region.

The GFS model agrees, showing that trough digging at the same timeframe

So when will we see some improving weather? That is something we are tracking for next week. Both models show the trough exiting the region and an upper level ridge building into our area. This would promote warming temperatures.

ECMWF (Euro) model shows ridge building into the eastern U.S. into early next week. This pattern would suggest warming temperatures returning to the region

The GFS model also shows ridging at the same time. Both models agreeing increases confidence in temps trying to warm early next week

While the 8-14 day temperature outlook has our area in the equal chances of above or below temps, the building ridge in the long range data would suggest an increasing likelihood of warming weather.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for the U.S. shows temperatures trending warmer into the central and eastern U.S.. This is valid for the dates June 14-June 20.

There is still a lot of time between now and then so we will need to keep an eye on the pattern. And it is uncertain just how much warmth will build into the region when temperatures rebound. But with both longer-range models showing ridging in the region, it increases confidence in temperatures turning warmer into early next week.

We will continue to monitor this trend in the data and keep you updated through the coming days. Fingers crossed we can get some warmer weather and better pool days in soon. For now, give the AC a break and take advantage of the cooler evenings by cracking those windows open.

