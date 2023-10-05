The Valley has been blessed during the start of October with 4 straight days of 80°F temperatures and abundant sunshine. However, the phrase “All good things must come to an end” will ring true Thursday night as a storm system brings an end to the beautiful weather.



The aforementioned storm system is currently just to the west this morning bringing rain showers to parts of the Midwest. This storm system will slowly move our way during the day bringing chances for showers by late tonight.

Radar and satellite loop of the storm system that will affect the Valley later today.

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker continues to show clouds increasing this afternoon and rain showers possibly with thunderstorms impacting the area tonight into tomorrow morning.

Local Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing clouds and rain moving into the Valley.

Rain showers will begin to increase in coverage after about 8 p.m. tonight. There will be pockets of heavier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.

The chance for rain showers will be high until mid-morning tomorrow. The forecast for tomorrow is *tricky* because there will likely be some clearing skies during the middle part of the day and into the late afternoon. These clearing conditions might give the impression that the precipitation is over for the night, but that is not true.



More clouds will develop along the actual cold front and more rain showers will develop tomorrow evening. Then, the low-pressure system will start to stall out over the Great Lakes area bringing additional chances for clouds and showers throughout the weekend.

Regional Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing a dreary weekend ahead.



How much rain are we going to get? Well, some of the rain could be heavy tonight into tomorrow. The future rainfall model shows that some locations could pick up over 1″ of rainfall through Saturday afternoon with more rain expected on Sunday.

Dust off those winter coats, because you are going to need them this weekend!