YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Light to moderate rain shower activity affected many locations this morning. Some locations in extreme western Mahoning and Columbiana counties received half an inch of rainfall. Most other locations only received between 0.05 and 0.2″ of rain this morning.
The showers are pushing off to the east and will continue to dissipate in the next couple of hours.
Once the rainfall pushes out of the area this morning, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper-70s and low-80s. A south wind at 5-10 mph will continue to increase humidity across the area today.
Tonight, clouds will persist over the area, but most locations will stay dry. There is only an isolated chance of a shower this afternoon and tonight, but this will not wash out for the Luke Bryan concert.
You can look at the Storm Team 27 FutureTracker to view the simulated radar for later tonight:
Another strong storm system will push into the area Sunday bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. There are many events going across the Valley this week, and you can make your plans by looking at the 7-day forecast.