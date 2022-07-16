Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Light to moderate rain shower activity affected many locations this morning. Some locations in extreme western Mahoning and Columbiana counties received half an inch of rainfall. Most other locations only received between 0.05 and 0.2″ of rain this morning.

The showers are pushing off to the east and will continue to dissipate in the next couple of hours.

Rainfall totals from this morning’s shower activity.



Once the rainfall pushes out of the area this morning, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the upper-70s and low-80s. A south wind at 5-10 mph will continue to increase humidity across the area today.

Temperature forecast in Youngstown, Ohio today.

Tonight, clouds will persist over the area, but most locations will stay dry. There is only an isolated chance of a shower this afternoon and tonight, but this will not wash out for the Luke Bryan concert.

Forecast temperature and sky conditions for Youngstown, Ohio today at 2, 5, and 8 p.m.

You can look at the Storm Team 27 FutureTracker to view the simulated radar for later tonight:

The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker for this afternoon and evening.

Another strong storm system will push into the area Sunday bringing additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. There are many events going across the Valley this week, and you can make your plans by looking at the 7-day forecast.