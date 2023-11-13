YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — November is usually the month when the first thoughts of snowfall occur. In fact, the average first measurable snowfall in Youngstown is on Nov. 4. The first snowfall has already occurred this season when 0.3″ of snow was recorded at the airport on Nov. 1.



Now that the snow season has started, it is always interesting to look at snowfall records for each month. November has been full of fascinating snow events. The snowiest November occurred in 1950 when 30.6″ of snow was recorded at the airport. The majority of this snow fell during “The Great Appalachian Storm,” which produced 9.5″ of snow on Nov. 24 and 17″ of snow on Nov. 25.



This heavy snow crippled northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, making travel nearly impossible. Additionally, the storm resulted in 160 fatalities and was one of the costliest storms on record.

Picture of the heavy snowfall in Cleveland, Ohio from “The Great Appalachian Storm.” Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It is difficult to imagine a November with more snow than what occurred in 1950.

Conversely, there has only been one year where no snowfall was reported at the airport during the month of November. This occurred in 1995 and is definitely an outlier in regard to November snow. Currently, 2023 is inside the top-10 least snowiest Novembers with only 0.3″.

Rank Total snowfall (inches) Year 1 0.0 1995 2 T 2015 – T 2010 – T 1985 – T 1946 – T 1945 7 0.1 1998 – 0.1 1941 9 0.2 2009 10 0.3 2023 Top ten least snowiest Novembers at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

While November might be the first month with snowfall, the rate of snow per day does not increase significantly until the month of December. The chart below shows the average snowfall per day for an entire calendar year.

Average snowfall per day at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Image courtesy of NOAA.

The snowfall per day peaks during mid-January, so the days with the heaviest snowfall still lie ahead!