(WKBN) — Christmas is fast approaching and there is a big storm system that is coming in just in time for the holiday. There have been many interesting weather events that happened on Christmas, including the cold weather. When was the last time the temperature was this cold for Christmas? The answer might surprise you.

First of all, what exactly is the forecast for Christmas day? The cold air coming in for the end of the week is going to be quite the reality check. Currently, the forecast high temperature for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are 10°F and 14°F, respectively. The temperature on Dec. 23 is forecast to drop into the single digits throughout the day.

High temperatures for the next seven days.

The last time the high temperature was in the teens for Christmas Eve was all the way back in 2000 when the temperature only reached 17°F for a high. The high temperature has failed to reach double digits only one time in Christmas Eve history: 1983 when the temperature only reached 8°F for a high.



The high temperature on Christmas Eve this year might be close to breaking a record, so that will be something to watch out for.

The last time the high temperature was in the teens in Youngstown for Christmas was also 2004 when the high temperature only reached 19°F. The last time the high temperature was 14°F for Christmas Day was all the way back in 1985.

Forecast: Low-temperature Christmas Eve night and high-temperature Christmas Day.

It is not likely that the high temperature on Sunday breaks the coldest on record, which was a high temperature of 1°F set in 1983.

The weather is certainly going to be cold over the holiday, so please find a way to stay warm and have a wonderful Christmas!

