We have been in quite a snowy period here in NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania. It started January 16 and since that time, the airport has registered snow on the ground.

As of February 8, we have made it 23 days with more than 5 inches of snow on the ground. This length of consecutive days is climbing the record books, and it looks like we should keep climbing this week.

The current length of days in a row with at least 5 inches of snow on the ground puts 2022 in the number 11 spot in recorded history. We should climb this list through the week as we currently have 9 inches of snowpack on the ground.

TOP 12 number of days in a row with snow on the ground of at least 5 inches

1.) 66 Days in 1945

2.) 45 Days in 2015

3.) 37 Days in 1977

4.) 35 Days in 1978

5.) 29 Days in 2010

29 Days in 2009

7.) 27 Days in 1996

8.) 26 Days in 2004

9.) 25 Days in 2010

10) 24 Days in 2011

11.) 23 Days in 2022

12.) 22 Days in 1981

The longest stretch of snow on the ground at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport was in 1945 when we made it 73 days in a row during the winter and the streak ended on February 21, 1945.

The 1945 year holds the longest stretch of days, but it was in 2010-2011 when the airport added up the highest total number of days during the winter (DEC-FEB) with at least 1 inch of snow on the ground. The total number of days was 83! They were not all consecutive.

TOP 10 number of days in a row with snow on the ground of at least 1 inch

1.) 73 Days in 1945

2.) 68 Days in 2015

3.) 65 Days in 1977

4.) 64 Days in 1978

5.) 47 Days in 1994

6.) 46 Days in 1960

7.) 45 Days in 2007

45 Days in 1970

45 Days in 1964

10) 43 Days in 1985

When looking at the number of days with snow on the ground during the winter, you find that the numbers tend to be all over the place through the years. This year, we have had 25 total days with 1 inch of snowpack on the ground. The very warm December reduced the numbers quite a bit. Last year, we had 52 days with snow on the ground of at least 1 inch. The 2019-2020 winter had 28 days.

Total number of days with snow on the ground of at least 1 inch since 2000

DEC-FEB 2021-2022 = 25 (As of 2/08/2022)

DEC-FEB 2020-2021 = 52

DEC-FEB 2019-2020 = 28

DEC-FEB 2018-2019 = 33

DEC-FEB 2017-2018 = 50

DEC-FEB 2016-2017 = 41

DEC-FEB 2015-2016 = 31

DEC-FEB 2014-2015 = 55

DEC-FEB 2013-2014 = 72

DEC-FEB 2012-2013 = 46

*DEC-FEB 2010-2011 = 83

DEC-FEB 2009-2010 = 66

DEC-FEB 2008-2009 = 50

DEC-FEB 2007-2008 = 53

DEC-FEB 2006-2007 = 50

DEC-FEB 2005-2006 = 43

DEC-FEB 2003-2004 = 58

DEC-FEB 2002-2003 = 75

DEC-FEB 2001-2002 = 24

DEC-FEB 2000-2001 = 46

Total number of days with snow on the ground of at least 1 inch

A few high years through history

DEC-FEB 1993-1994 = 64

DEC-FEB 1976-1977 = 71

DEC-FEB 1977-1978 = 71

DEC-FEB 1962-1963 = 72

DEC-FEB 1963-1964 = 69

DEC-FEB 1944-1945 = 77