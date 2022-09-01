The colors of fall are starting to show with leaves turning on some trees and cooler nights popping up more and more.

We are finished with Meteorological Summer and Meteorological Fall started today (Sept. 1).

The astronomical fall season, also known as the autumn season does not officially start until the equinox.

The equinox is the period when the sun is direct to the equator around the earth. The midday sun is at a 90° angle to the equator. The 90° sun angle will move another 23.5° south through fall, stopping at the Tropic of Capricorn as winter begins in Dec.

This is all due to the 23.5° tilt in the earth as it orbits around the sun. The sun is not moving, it is the earth that is moving that creates the seasons.

When does fall 2022 start?

Astronomical fall officially starts on Sept. 22, 2022. This is the day that the equinox happens. This is why it is the start of astronomical fall.

What time does fall 2022 start?

The exact time of the autumnal equinox is 9:04 p.m. EDT on Sept. 22, 2022.

The astronomical fall will continue until Dec. 21, 2022, when the winter solstice takes place. The winter solstice is at 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.