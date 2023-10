(WKBN) – The sun is rising later and setting earlier. The air temperatures have turned colder. Fall is here, and the winter season is approaching. The weather forecast into the weekend looks cooler.

The days will get shorter through the end of fall, and the time change will cause an even earlier sunset into the colder season.

This is the time of the year that we move from Daylight Saving Time (DST) to Standard Time.

Do we move clocks back or forward one hour?

We “fall” back one hour during the time change in November. In the spring, we “spring” ahead one hour in March.

We move clocks back one hour in the fall.

We move clocks forward one hour in the spring.

What is Standard Time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Standard Time is the time of a region or country that is established by law or general usage as civil time.

For our region in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, this time is used through the winter season. We are located in the Eastern Standard Time Zone (EST).

What is Daylight Saving Time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Daylight Saving Time is one hour ahead of Standard Time.

The idea behind moving the hour from the morning to the afternoon through the warmer season was to allow more daylight and conserve energy during the hours when most people would use the extra light.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November each year. The 1 a.m. hour is repeated, which results in an extra hour for the day.

The reverse is true in the spring season when Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March. We skip an hour that day and go from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. This results in one less hour that day.

When does the time change this fall?

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5 this year. The time change is at 2 a.m.

We will move back into Standard Time for the winter season.

What to expect on Sunday, Nov. 6:

Sunrise will be at 6:58 a.m.

Sunset will be at 5:13 p.m.

A good time to check smoke alarms and detectors

The time change is a great time for you to make sure your smoke alarms and detectors’ batteries are good.