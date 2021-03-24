What you need to know about the wind and storm threat Thursday and Friday

Tonight: A few clouds. Small risk for isolated shower or storm early. (20%).
Low: 50
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Scattered Showers/T-Storms afternoon. Chance for a strong storm. Gusty wind developing. (80% PM)
High: 74 Low: 50
Thursday Night: Becoming windy. Gusts to 45mph+. Showers or thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (100%)
Low: 56
Friday: Rain showers early. Windy. Gusts up to 60mph (60% AM)
High: 56(Falling)
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 61 Low: 36
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 (Falling) Low: 40
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30