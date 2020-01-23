What you can expect with the weekend storm

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 19

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy.

Low: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Chance for a snow shower through morning. (80%)

High: 43 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 38 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 43 Low: 32