(WKBN) — Warmer temperatures will return as Christmas Eve day approaches. The next storm system is sweeping across the country. This system will also bring rain showers just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

You can expect a big part of Christmas Eve day to be mostly dry. There is a chance for a shower to pop up later in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle 40’s.

Christmas Eve will stay warm with overnight temperatures in the middle 40’s. The risk for rain showers will increase through the night.

We will not have a white Christmas this year here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.

Rain will be likely Christmas day as the storm system sweeps through the area. Temperatures will push into the low to mid 50’s.

Cooler temperatures will settle back in Saturday night and Sunday with a chance for a rain or snow shower.

Below is a look at some Christmas Day Weather info:

The hottest Christmas

66° in 1982

The coldest Christmas

-12° in 1983

The most precipitation

1.86″ in 1979

The snowiest

5.8″ in 2020

The most snow on the ground

10″ in 1995

