What you can expect for your Thanksgiving forecast

Staying mild into the weekend

THROUGH EARLY MORNING: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance thunder. (100%)

Low: 48

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or pocket of drizzle/sprinkles. (40%)

High: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 43

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 51 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a flurry or light shower/sprinkle early. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 34

MONDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Watching Storm Track. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Watching Storm Track. (60%)

High: 36 Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 29