What you can expect for your Thanksgiving forecast

THROUGH EARLY MORNING: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance thunder. (100%)
Low: 48
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or pocket of drizzle/sprinkles. (40%)
High: 53
THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.
Low: 43
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a flurry or light shower/sprinkle early. (20%)
High: 45 Low: 34
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 34
MONDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Watching Storm Track. (60%)
High: 40 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Watching Storm Track. (60%)
High: 36 Low: 33
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 29