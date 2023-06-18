It’s hard to believe, but the longest day on the year is coming up this week. The first day of astronomical summer will be Wednesday. The sun will rise at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and it will set at 8:58 p.m. which equates to 15 hours and eight minutes of daylight.

What will the weather be like for the summer solstice? Currently, the forecast is fantastic on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly sunny conditions.

Right now, rain chances are forecast to stay off to the south.

7-day weather outlook for Youngstown Sunday through Saturday

There will be chances of precipitation to end the week, so make sure you make some plans early in the week to take advantage of the summer weather.

What is the summer solstice?

There are many summer solstice celebrations across the Valley, but many people do not know what the summer solstice is. The summer solstice occurs when the direct rays of the sun move over the Tropic of Cancer which is located at about 23.5°N latitude. This occurs because the Earth tilts as it revolves around the sun.

Graphical representation of the Earth, Arctic Circle, Tropic of Cancer, Equator, Tropic of Capricorn, and Antarctic Circle. Courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

During the summer solstice, the angle of the sun reaches 90° at the Tropic of Cancer or, in other words, the sun is directly overhead. This results in the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the increased sun angle is responsible for the warmer temperatures.



Conversely, Wednesday will be the shortest day of the year in the southern hemisphere and it will be the time when the angle of the sun is the smallest. The opposite occurs during the winter solstice which is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.



Then, there are the spring and fall equinoxes which occur when the direct rays of the sun are over the equator. During the spring equinox, the northern hemisphere is beginning to tilt toward the sun which signifies warming temperatures. The fall equinox occurs when the northern hemisphere is tilting away from the sun.

Graphic representation of both the spring and fall equinox, and the winter and summer solstice. Image courtesy of NOAA.



Starting on Thursday, the days in the northern hemisphere will get shorter until the winter solstice which will occur on December 21st, 2023. Therefore, get out and enjoy those long days while you can!