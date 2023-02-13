Valentine’s Day is almost here and many couples will be going on dates all across the Valley on Tuesday. February can be a brutal month in this area with heavy snowfall and cold temperatures. However, February of 2023 has been dry and warm. Will this trend continue for Valentine’s Day?

The answer to that question is yes. Tuesday is going to be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Valentine’s Day weather for Tuesday in Youngstown, Ohio.

Clouds will roll into the area for Valentine’s night as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s, but conditions will stay dry until after midnight.

Valentine’s night forecast for Youngstown, Ohio.

Valentine’s Day Weather History

The warmest Valentine’s Day ever recorded was in 1938 when the high temperature reached 68°F at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. This value is 12 degrees higher than the second place temperature of 56°F which occurred in both 1946 and 1954.

A high temperature of 54°F Tuesday would take solo fourth place in the top five category.

Top five warmest Valentine’s Days of all time in Youngstown, Ohio.

The coldest Valentine’s Day occurred in 1979 with a high temperature of only 15°F. Interestingly, three of the top five values have occurred in the last 10 years with 16°F in 2016, 20°F in 2022 and 21°F in 2020.

Obviously, the high temperature will not be anywhere near these records for Tuesday.

Top five coldest Valentine’s Days in Youngstown, Ohio.

Finally, the snowiest Valentine’s Day occurred in 1960 when 5.2″ of snow was recorded at the airport. All of the top five snowiest days feature snowfall totals of greater than or equal to 3 inches.

Top five snowiest Valentine’s Days in Youngstown, Ohio.

There will not be any snowfall Tuesday due to the warm temperatures. However, I hope everyone has a great Valentine’s Day!