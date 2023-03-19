(WKBN) — While it certainly feels like winter outside today, that should not distract you from the fact that the spring equinox is tomorrow. In other words, tomorrow is the first day of spring!

Every year, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) publishes a spring forecast for the United States. What does this forecast have in store for the Valley?

First, it is important to establish what is considered “normal” for spring which will last between March 20 and June 21. Starting tomorrow, the average high temperature in Youngstown is 48°F while the average low temperature is 29°F. Between tomorrow and June 21, the average high temperature will increase 32 degrees to a value of 80°F while the average low temperature will increase to 58°F. Here are some other important temperature milestones coming up in the near future:

March 24: Average high temperature increases to 50°F

April 1: Average low temperature increases to 33°F

April 14: Average high temperature increases to 60°F

May 11: Average high temperature increases to 70°F

May 23: Average low temperature increases to 50°F

June 18: Average high temperature increases to 80°F

During the months of April, May and June, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport averages 3.75″, 3.72″ and 3.9″ of precipitation, respectively.

Spring temperature outlook

The CPC temperature forecast probably looks familiar to many of you reading this story. Once again, the forecast is for above-average temperatures in the eastern United States and below-average temperatures in parts of the western United States.

Seasonal temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center valid for the months of April, May and June of 2023. Red colors indicate areas that have a higher probability of recording above-average temperatures, while blue colors represent areas that have a higher probability of recording below-average temperatures.

In fact, the Valley has between a 40-50% probability of experiencing above-average temperatures for the spring season. The best chance for above-average temperatures is in the southern and eastern United States where the probability is 50-60%.



The western United States does not look as cold with only a few small areas of projected below-average temperatures in the mountain west and the northern Great Plains.

Spring precipitation outlook

Unfortunately, those warm temperatures will likely lead to above-average precipitation in our part of the country.

Seasonal precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center valid for the months of April, May and June of 2023. Green colors indicate areas that have a higher probability of recording above-average precipitation, while blue colors represent areas that have a higher probability of recording below-average precipitation.

The CPC has placed the Valley in a bullseye of higher probabilities of precipitation while areas in the desert Southwest and Pacific Northwest will likely experience drier than normal conditions.



No matter what, warmer air will soon return to the Valley no matter what and I am excited!