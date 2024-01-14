YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Valley has seen a decent amount of snow and gusty winds to start 2024. It’s good to be prepared in case you ever get caught in a snow squall, one of the more dangerous winter weather events our area could experience.

What is a snow squall?

The National Weather Service defines a snow squall as an intense period of moderate to heavy snowfall with gusty surface winds. A snow squall only lasts for a short duration of time, typically under one hour, but it can create some very dangerous hazards.

For one, snow squalls can drastically limit visibility. Stronger winds blow the heavy snowfall around, leading to white-out conditions.

Snow squalls don’t necessarily drop heavy snow accumulations. Many snow squalls only produce an inch or less of snow, but the heavy rate of snowfall and strong winds are what cause the dangerous white-out conditions.

Also, snow squalls are usually associated with strong cold fronts. This can lead to quick drops in temperature with the white-out conditions, which can cause icy roads and make travel extremely difficult.

The National Weather Service says snow squalls have a long history of being a deadly weather event. There is an impact-based snow squall warning system to help alert people of snow squall conditions and when to avoid going out in them.

Your course of action in a snow squall

If a snow squall warning is issued, the National Weather Service says to avoid or delay motor travel until the squall passes. The best thing to do is stay where you are at.

There is not any safe area on the road during a snow squall. However, if you are driving during one, exit the road safely and park until the squall passes.

Avoid parking on the side of the road. With the potential for white-out conditions and slippery roads from a snow squall, this raises the risk of another car crashing into you.

If you can’t exit the road while driving during a squall, below is a list of driving tips to keep in mind: