We are moving into the season that is known for warming temperatures. Winter is on the way out and spring warmth is building in.

March is the transition month that usually brings many up and down temperatures. So far, it has been that way here in Youngstown, Ohio.

Meteorological Spring started on March 1. Astronomical Spring officially starts on Sunday, March 20 this year.

It will take place at 11:33 a.m. and is the time of the equinox.

The equinox is the period when the sun is direct to the equator around the earth. The midday sun is at a 90° angle to the equator. The 90° sun angle will move another 23.5° north through spring, stopping at the Tropic of Cancer as summer begins in June.

This is all due to the 23.5° tilt in the earth as it orbits around the sun. The sun is not moving, it is the earth that is moving that creates the seasons.

See if the temperatures will feel like spring on the equinox here.