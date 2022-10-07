The sky can give us many different views from cloud formations to optical illusions throughout the course of the day.

Some of these optical illusions are in the shapes of circles, half circles, halos and even pillars.

What was that line coming out of the sun at sunset?

The sky gave our region another fun illusion Thursday evening as a sun pillar developed in the western sky over Guilford Lake in Columbiana County.

What is a sun pillar?

A sun pillar is a shaft or column of light that extends out from the sun during sunrise and sunset at times. The sun pillar is formed when the sunlight is reflected off of ice crystals high in the atmosphere. The reflection takes place as the ice crystals are falling slowly through the atmosphere, creating a view of a pillar from your point of view in the location you are in.

A sun pillar developed over Guilford Lake in Columbiana County Thursday evening.

These are fun to catch and are another optical illusion in the sky such as a sun dog or rainbow.