Showers and thunderstorms can drift through our region at any point of the year. As you know, the highest risk for our local area is spring and summer for the biggest storms.

Thunderstorms can grow into many shapes and sizes. The bigger they get, the stronger they are. In fact, a tilted updraft in a thunderstorm can grow taller than seven miles!

The storm size depends on what time of the year it is and the amount of energy available for the storm to grow. The size of a storm also depends on the amount of wind speed and changing wind direction through the atmosphere. This is known as wind shear.

Not all thunderstorms are severe. In order for a thunderstorm to be severe certain criteria must be met in order to have a warning placed on it.

Definition of a Severe Thunderstorm

The National Weather Service (NWS) defines a severe thunderstorm as having winds of 58 mph or greater and/or hail one inch in diameter or greater.

The wind speed must be 58 mph, or greater as one of the factors in a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lightning is not a factor when determining a severe thunderstorm. A severe thunderstorm may have a lot of lightning or little lightning. The amount of lightning is not a factor in the warning. There is a correlation to intensity within a storm, but it is not a factor when the storm is warned by the National Weather Service (NWS).

If a storm is producing hail of one inch in diameter, or greater, it will be warned as a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service (NWS).