What is left of Tropical Storm Bertha is heading our way

Weather

Moderate rain with embedded storms will be possible through early morning

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Humid. Showers or thunderstorms late. (90%)
Low: 65

THURSDAY: Rain and storms early. Moderate rain possible. Chance for showers or storms into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 78 Low: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT: Humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 67

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong into the afternoon and evening. (90%)
High: 79 Low: 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 42

