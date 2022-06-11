Pleasant Saturday

This morning’s shower activity has fizzled, and clouds are starting to break up some across the Valley. The rest of your Saturday will feature calm weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

More clouds move into the area tonight ahead of a storm system, which will bring unsettled weather to our area tomorrow.

Stormy Sunday

A strong high-pressure system will begin building in the south-central United States today and that will set the stage for a period of unsettled weather Sunday. The first wave of shower and thunderstorm activity will push into the Valley between 4 and 10 a.m.

This wave could produce heavy rainfall with lightning in embedded thunderstorm activity, but widespread severe weather is not expected during the morning episode of thunderstorms.

The overall setup of the weather pattern for Sunday.

There will be a break in the activity Sunday afternoon, which will allow temperatures to warm up, adding the necessary energy for more thunderstorm activity in the afternoon. Additional thunderstorms will develop and push through the area between 3 and 10 p.m. Sunday.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall. The tornado risk is never 0% during the summer, but widespread tornadic activity is not likely. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our area at a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severity index) for severe weather Sunday.

WHAT: Chance of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

WHEN: Between 3 and 10 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: All of northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for Sunday. The dark green color represents a one out of five on the severe index scale.

What Is A Ring Of Fire?

The weather pattern through the rest of the week is shaping up to be one that is very common during the summertime: “The Ring of Fire.”

What is the “Ring of Fire?”

The first thing that comes to most people’s minds is the famous song by Johnny Cash, however, in this case, the “ring” is associated with a large area of high pressure that rotates clockwise. The “fire” is associated with thunderstorm activity that forms along the periphery of the high-pressure ridge due to summer daytime heating.

This pattern often leads to waves of shower and thunderstorm activity and commonly produces severe weather in the Valley.

Storm Team 27 Description of the “Ring of Fire” weather pattern that commonly affects the area during the summertime.

This weather pattern will bring increasing temperatures throughout the middle of the week.

The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper-80s and low-90s, and shower and thunderstorm activity can be expected in the afternoon.

Some of those thunderstorms could be strong. You can track storms using the Youngstown Weather Radar.