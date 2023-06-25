Summer is officially here and the Valley will certainly experience summer-like weather Sunday with some sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The heat and humidity, however, provides fuel for thunderstorms that can cause damage to life and property.



One of the more common types of severe weather during the summer are damaging wind gusts that can down trees and powerlines. A meteorological feature called a “gust front” is one of the main causes for damaging wind gusts during the summertime and one could affect the Valley Sunday.



A gust front is a rush of rain cooled air that races ahead of showers and thunderstorms. This usually occurs as the thunderstorm complex is weakening. However, this last push of gusty winds often results in wind damage before the storms dissipate.

Gust front explainer.

When gust fronts form, they can often produce photogenic cloud features known as a “roll cloud” or a shelf cloud. These clouds form when warm inflow ahead of the gust front rises over the cooler air forming a cloud.

Example of a shelf cloud courtesy of the National Weather Service.

The gust front is often visible on radar as a thin line of light rain ahead of the main round of showers and thunderstorms. You can see an example of this below.

Example of a gust front on radar courtesy of the National Weather Service.

There will be the threat for a gust front in the Valley Sunday. In fact, our Storm Team 27 Future Tracker has been focusing on a gust front moving through the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday night. You can see the line of light precipitation below:

Future Tracker at 10:00 p.m. Sunday night showing a gust front moving into the Valley

The future wind model shows a spike in the wind gusts around this time which would be consistent with a gust front.

Future winds associated with the potential gust front moving through the Valley Sunday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather tonight and you can read more about the storm system here.