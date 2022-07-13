(WKBN) – When severe weather is possible, you may catch a meteorologist showing a thunderstorm outlook graphic during their weather updates. Have you ever wondered what the colors are representing?

The outlooks you see the meteorologist showing are produced by the SPC (Storm Prediction Center) in Norman, Oklahoma. They issue these outlooks to help alert regions that could experience severe storms in a given time.

The outlooks are made with rounded shapes and multiple colors. Each color represents a threshold of severe weather expected in a given amount of time.

Definition of a severe storm:

Any storm that contains one of the following:

Wind gusts of at least 58 mph

Hail at least 1 inch in diameter

Tornado

*Lightning is not a requirement for a severe storm.

Definition of a significant severe:

Any of the following hazards:

Wind gusts of at least 75 mph

Hail at least 2 inches in diameter

Tornado of at least EF-2 rating

A look at an example of a storm risk outlook across the country.

Below you will find what each color is telling you:

*There are five categories of Severe Thunderstorm Outlooks and a General Thunderstorm Outlook.

General Thunderstorm (light green shading)

– No severe weather expected

All thunderstorms can produce deadly lightning, gusty wind, hail and heavy rain.

Marginal Risk (dark green shading)

– Isolated severe storms possible

Some storms could be capable of damaging winds and severe hail. A localized tornado threat could develop.

Slight Risk (yellow shading)

– Isolated to scattered storms expected

Increased confidence that some storms will contain damaging winds, severe and/or tornado potential.

Enhanced Risk (orange shading)

– Scattered to numerous severe storms expected

High confidence that severe storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes.

Moderate risk

– Scattered to numerous severe storms expected

High confidence that many storms contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes.

High Risk (pink shading)

– Numerous severe storms expected

High confidence that an outbreak of storms will contain tornadoes, damaging winds and/or severe hail.