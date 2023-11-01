(WKBN) – The first snow of the season fell in the Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There are some Valley residents waking up to snow-covered roads, while others have very little snow.

There were two main areas that picked up snow accumulation. The first area was in western Mahoning County and parts of Columbiana County. There were a few spots in these locations that picked up around 1 inch of snow. The image below shows the difference in snowfall between three locations.



However, the hardest hit areas were in Trumbull and Mercer counties, where up to 3 inches of snow accumulated in a few locations.

The map below shows a rough estimate of snow accumulation across the Valley. The model appears to be underestimating some of the snowfall totals in Trumbull and Mercer counties. The totals listed below are not official. Official snowfall totals will be released by the National Weather Service at a different time.

Estimate of snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (These totals are not official).

There will be some additional chances for snow showers throughout the day, but temperatures will rise above freezing later, which will reduce the chance of accumulation.