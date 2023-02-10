We are just a few days away from the halfway point of February, and so far, just like January, it has been a warm month with very little snow.

With only a few snow showers possible over the next week, you may be wondering how much snow we have seen so far this month and how much snowfall needs to be recorded to put February 2023 into the top 10 in the record books for the snowiest and least snowiest Februaries on record.

What is the snowiest and least snowiest February on record for Youngstown?

As of Feb. 10, only 0.2″ of snow has fallen at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. While 0.2″ is not a lot, it is enough to put us ahead of the least snowiest February on record. The least snowiest February in Youngstown was February 1998 when only a trace of snow fell at the airport.

Since we have picked up very little snowfall this month, we are not close to the snowiest February on record. Youngstown would have to pick up nearly 3 feet of snow to tie the record set in February 2010 when 36.3″ of snow fell at the airport.

What are the top 10 snowiest Februaries on record for Youngstown?

Here is a look at the top 10 snowiest Februaries in the record books for Youngstown.

Date Snowfall (Inches) 2010 36.3″ 2008 31.7″ 2015 27.9″ 2003 26.4″ 2007 23.9″ 2014 23.4″ 1967 22.7″ 1984 22.3″ 1960 20.8″ 2011 20.6″ Top 10 snowiest Februaries in Youngstown.

What are the top 10 least snowiest Februaries on record for Youngstown?

Here is a look at the top 10 least snowiest Februaries in the record books for Youngstown.

Date Snowfall (Inches) 1998 T 1943 1.4″ 1938 1.6″ 1937 2.4″ 1992 3.0″ 1942 3.6″ 1949 3.7″ 1987 3.7″ 2004 4.6″ 1959 4.8″ Top 10 least snowiest Februaries in Youngstown.

If the airport doesn’t record over 1.2″ of snow throughout the rest of the month, then February 2023 will go down as the second least snowiest February on record and would be the least snowiest February in over 20 years.