Double, double, toil and trouble. When did ghouls and goblins shiver, sweat or find themselves drenched? Some Hallows had warmth, other yesteryears brought chills. Scroll down, if you dare, for a a look at the blood-boiling warmest, bone-chilling coldest and hauntingly wettest Halloweens since records have been kept.

Warmest Halloween on record for the Youngstown area

The official climate reporting station for the Youngstown area is the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Trumbull County. Data dates back to 1896 but there is a stretch of years where data is missing in the early 1900s. That said, we have data available for 94 of the last 125 Halloweens.

So which one was the warmest? You’d have to go back almost 90 years! The warmest Halloween on record was Oct. 31, 1933. The high temperature that year was a toasty 78°. Though that isn’t quite “hotter than Hades,” it is well above normal. The normal high temperature for Halloween is 56°.

Warmest Halloween on record at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

The stat above is the warmest afternoon on Halloween. The warmest low temperature on Halloween was set in 1982. The low temperature on Halloween 1982 only dropped to 60°. It is the only Halloween on record with a low temperature in the 60s.

The most common temperature range for high temperatures on Halloween is 60° – 69°. Of the 94 Halloweens we have data for, 37 of them have fallen in that range.

The breakdown would be as follows:

39% with a high between 60° – 69°

33% with a high between 50° – 59°

17% with a high between 40° – 49°

9% with a high at or above 70°

2% with a high less than 40°

A breakdown of high temperatures recorded on Halloween at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for 94 of the last 125 Halloweens

Coldest Halloween on record for the Youngstown area

As explained above, these temperature stats are for the climate reporting station at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. We have data available for 94 of the last 125 Halloweens.

The coldest Halloween on record is one a lot of you may remember. On Halloween in 1993, the high temperature only rose to 35°. That Halloween is one of only two since data has been kept with a high temperature in the 30s. The other was Oct. 31, 1954, with a high temperature at 38°.

Coldest high temperature on Halloween at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

The coldest temperature recorded on Halloween occurred in 1988. On Oct. 31, 1988 we had a low temperature at 20°. That temperature is certainly “colder than a witches kiss” and it is also well below the normal low of 38°. Low temperatures on Halloween have dipped into the 20s nine times since records have been kept, but only once has the low fallen all the way down to 20°. The second coldest was a low of 21° in 1975. The low temperature has reached 26° twice, in 2000 and 1983. The temp has dropped to 28° on Halloween four times, in 2017, 2002, 1968 and 1954. The overnight lows has been at 29° once, occurring in 2020.

Coldest low temperature on Halloween at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

The most common temperature range for low temperatures on Halloween is 30° – 39°. Of the 94 Halloweens we have data for, 41 of them have fallen in that range.

The breakdown would be as follows:

44% with a low between 30° – 39°

37% with a low between 40° – 49°

10% with a low between 20° – 29°

9% with a low between 50° – 59°

1% with a low at or above 60°

A breakdown of low temperatures recorded on Halloween at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport for 94 of the last 125 Halloweens

Wettest Halloween on record in the Youngstown area

There are lots of scary things in the world. One of those is would be a potential discussion parents have with a child about covering their Halloween costume with a poncho or rain coat when rain dampens trick or treat times.

The wettest Halloween on record was a recent one. On Halloween in 2019, we recorded 1.48″ of rainfall at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. We have data available for 117 of the last 125 Halloweens. Of those 117, rainfall totaling over 1″ occurred only one other time. On Oct. 31, 1942, the total rainfall at the airport was 1.02″.

Wettest Halloween on record at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

The majority of the last 117 Halloweens have seen trace amounts or more of rainfall. There have been 60 with trace amounts of rainfall or more to 57 that have been completely dry. In other words, 51% have been wet while 49% have been dry.

The breakdown of rainfall totals is as follows:

49% with no rainfall reported

20% with 0.01″ – 0.24″ of rain

15% with 0.25″ – 0.49″ of rain

12% with a trace of rain reported

3% with 0.50″ – 0.74″ of rain

2% with greater than 1″ of rain

0% with 0.75″ – 0.99″