Storm Team 27 is tracking a winter storm that will move through the Valley into the start of the weekend.



Another winter storm will impact the Valley Friday night into Saturday. This storm system will approach the Valley from the south on Friday. The chance for a few rain showers will increase Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The rain will quickly turn to all snow into Friday night. Snow showers will become heavy, and continue overnight into Saturday morning. The snow from the storm system will wind down through the morning. Lake effect snow showers will be possible into the afternoon.



Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will be possible from this storm.



Winds will pick up into Saturday. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 MPH will be possible with 30 to 35 MPH gusts through the day on Saturday. That will create the potential for blowing and drifting snow which could drop visibility. The winds will also drop wind chills to the single digits into Saturday afternoon.



A Colder Weekend:

Temperatures will start in the 20s Saturday morning. Temperatures will be falling through the day and end up in the upper teens into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the low teens into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon won’t be as cold, but temperatures will stay in the mid 30s into the afternoon. The 7 day forecast shows that warmer temperatures return quickly.