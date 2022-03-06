Storm Team 27 is tracking another winter system that is on track to move into the valley by the end of this week. This has the potential to impact spring break travel plans between Friday, March 11 though the weekend. Expect travel delays.

Rain is expected to start late Friday night before transitioning to snow during Saturday. A considerable amount of snowfall is likely to fall across the valley if this winter storm stays on its current path. Be careful with changing road conditions. Flight plans for both Cleveland and Pittsburgh may also be affected.

As this system passes we will see our temperatures drop below average from where they should be this time of year. Storm Team 27 will continue to watch the situation and provide updates as more information comes in.