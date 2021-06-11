Weekend weather update

FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid. Patchy fog. Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm, mainly early. (20%)
Low: 60
SATURDAY: Humid. Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 83
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 58
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 55