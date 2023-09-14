We are rolling into the last official weekend of summer. There are many events taking place from football games to festivals.

Right now, most of the weekend looks great! See the latest weather forecast here.

High school football weather will feature clear skies and cool temperatures.

The forecast for the Youngstown State University football game on Saturday is looking great! You can expect a few clouds to mix in with the sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 70s. A dry afternoon is expected.

The Johnny Appleseed festival in Lisbon, Ohio, will be this weekend.

Saturday will be a great day with sunshine and increasing clouds. Temperatures will push into the middle 70s through the afternoon.

Sunday will start dry with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm to move in through the afternoon. Temperatures will push into the lower 70s.

The Ravenna Balloon A-Fair is another event that will take place through the end of the week and into the weekend. Most of the Balloon A-Fair looks dry. There is a risk for a shower or storm through Sunday afternoon.

The weekend will be cool and mostly dry. The only risk for any showers or storms will be Sunday afternoon. You will be able to keep up rain threat Sunday with Youngstown Weather Radar.