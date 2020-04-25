Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Weekend storm on the move

Weather

Dry to start the weekend - Rain showers return late Saturday and into Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers into the afternoon/evening. Small chance for thunder. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely with embedded thunderstorms. Moderate rain possible. (100%)
Low: 44

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 53 Low: 44

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or T-Storms. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 57 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 51 Low: 45

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com