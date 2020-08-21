Weekend starts warmer and dry but showers in the forecast for Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chances for thunderstorms stay in the forecast into next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight…Low: 61
— Morning fog possible then turning mostly sunny…High: 87
— Partly cloudy Sunday with chances for isolated thunderstorms Sunday…Low: 65…High: 86
— Isolated storms possible Monday…Low: 66…High: 86
— Partly sunny Tuesday…Low: 68…High: 88
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…Low: 63…High: 89
— A spotty shower possible Thursday…Low: 66…High: 90
— Chances for thunderstorms next Friday…Low: 68…High: 83

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com