Weekend starts warmer and dry but showers in the forecast for Sunday

Chances for thunderstorms stay in the forecast into next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight…Low: 61

— Morning fog possible then turning mostly sunny…High: 87

— Partly cloudy Sunday with chances for isolated thunderstorms Sunday…Low: 65…High: 86

— Isolated storms possible Monday…Low: 66…High: 86

— Partly sunny Tuesday…Low: 68…High: 88

— Mostly sunny Wednesday…Low: 63…High: 89

— A spotty shower possible Thursday…Low: 66…High: 90

— Chances for thunderstorms next Friday…Low: 68…High: 83