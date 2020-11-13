Weekend forecast: Tracking cooler temperatures and rain chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy. Small chance for a sprinkle this evening. (20%)
High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Isolated sprinkle or flurry. (20%)
Low: 30

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered showers. Chance thunder. (80%)
High: 56 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 38 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29

FRIDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 40

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Styling for entire website