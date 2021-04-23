Weekend Forecast: Rain on the way

Weather

Temperatures continue to warm up into next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds.
High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 36

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Late day showers. (60%PM)
High: 60

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers, mainly early. (30%AM)
High: 53 Low: 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%PM)
High: 80 Low: 54

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 54

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com