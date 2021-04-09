Weekend Forecast: More rain on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for isolated showers, isolated thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Isolated shower early. (10%)
Low: 52

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Late day showers or storms. (60%PM)
High: 77

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 57

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 49

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 36

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com