Weekend Forecast: More rain on the way

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for isolated showers, isolated thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 74
FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Isolated shower early. (10%)
Low: 52
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Late day showers or storms. (60%PM)
High: 77
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 57
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 49
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 62 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 53 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 36