(WKBN) – Highs school football is underway with week one of the season in Ohio starting Thursday evening. As the weekly battles on the football fields play out, the season slowly changes from summer to fall. That got us thinking, just how drastic of a difference is there in average conditions from week one to week 10?

High school football average weather conditions in week one

Though the season started on Thursday, we will use Friday as the dates for the season since all of the other games will take place on Fridays. The date for week one for the 2022 season is Friday, August 19. The average high for the day is 81° and the average low is 59°. The hottest it has ever been on August 19 is 92° in 1947. The coldest high temperature for the date was 59° in 2007. The sunset occurs at 8:15 p.m.

Average weather conditions in the Youngstown area for week one of the 2022 high school football season.

Highs school football average weather conditions in week 10

The date for week 10 this year will be Friday, October 21. Conditions will be a lot different by that time of year. The average high drops to 60° and the average low is 41°. That is a 21-degree drop from the average high in week one. The average low drops by 18 degrees. The warmest it has ever been on October 21 is 80° in 2007. The coldest high temperature is much cooler, coming in at 41° set in 2018. The sun will set at 6:34 p.m. That means it will already be dark at kickoff with the sun setting 1 hour and 41 minutes earlier than week one.

Average weather conditions in the Youngstown area for week 10 of the 2022 high school football season.

Bonus weeks: Average weather conditions in week 12, Playoff week two in Ohio

Week 12 playoff games will start on Friday, November 4. By that time, the average high in the Youngstown area drops to 54° and the low falls to 37°. The warmest it has ever been on that date is 77° in 2003. The coldest daytime high for that date is 28° in 1951. The sun will set at 6:16 p.m. That means the sun will set 1 hour and 59 minutes earlier than week one of the season. Also notable, November 4 is the date of the average first measurable snowfall for the Youngstown area.

Average weather conditions in the Youngstown area for week 12 of the 2022 high school football season.

A few notable snowfall stats

The further we go into the season, the greater the chance some snowflakes can occur during the games. The earliest measurable snowfall in the Valley occurred on October 2, 2003, when 0.1″ was measured at the airport in Trumbull County. The most snowfall to occur in a single day during the month of October was 5.1″ on Halloween, October 31, 1993. The snowiest October on record was 1993 with a total of 7.7″ falling during that month.

Some notable snowfall stats for the Youngstown area occurring during the 2022 high school football season

A look at the averages and notable stats through the season

Week Date Average High Average Low Record High Record Coldest High Sunset Time 1 08/19 81° 59° 92° – 1947 59° – 2007 8:15PM 2 08/26 80° 58° 95° – 1948 60° – 1940 8:06PM 3 09/02 79° 56° 96° – 1953 58° – 2006 7:55PM 4 09/09 77° 54° 92° – 1959 58° – 2018 7:43PM 5 09/16 74° 52° 95° – 1939 57° – 1959 7:31PM 6 09/23 72° 50° 89° – 2017 52° – 1990 7:19PM 7 09/30 69° 47° 86° – 1953 49° – 1947 7:07PM 8 10/07 66° 45° 87° – 1941 46° – 2012 6:56PM 9 10/14 63° 43° 84° – 1897 44° – 2009 6:45PM 10 10/21 60° 41° 80° – 2007 41° – 2018 6:34PM 11 10/28 57° 39° 77° – 2014 40° – 1967 6:24PM 12 11/04 54° 37° 77° – 2003 28° – 1951 6:16PM Notable stats for each football Friday in the Youngstown area for weeks one through 12 of the football season