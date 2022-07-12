The next full moon will occur on Wednesday, July 13 at 2:38 p.m. This moon will also be a “supermoon,” meaning it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky due to the distance of the moon from the earth. Wednesday’s supermoon will be a little extra “super” because it will be the biggest and brightest of 2022.

What is a supermoon?

NASA defines a supermoon as any full moon occurring at the same time as the moon’s perigee, or closest point of orbit with the earth. The moon takes about 27 days to orbit the earth. During each 27-day cycle is a perigee, or point where the moon is closest to the earth, and an apogee, or point where the moon is farthest from the earth.

NASA says there are roughly three to four supermoons that occur each year and they usually happen back-to-back. When the full moon occurs during the moon’s perigee, or closest point, the moon will appear about 17% bigger and about 30% brighter. To be considered a “supermoon,” the full moon has to occur when the moon is within 90% of it’s perigee.

Slide the bar to view a NASA comparison of a full moon at the farthest point, or apogee, to the closest point, or perigee.

Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Why the July 13, 2022 supermoon is a little extra “super”

On the morning of July 13 at 5:06 a.m., the moon will reach its perigee. At that time, the distance between the moon and the earth will be 221,993 miles. In addition to that being the closest distance between the moon and earth for that 27-day orbit cycle, it is also the closest distance between the moon and earth for the entire calendar year!

There are 14 different perigees in 2022. This is showing the distance between the earth and the moon at each perigee. Notice that the shortest distance occurs with the July 13 perigee.

The July 13 supermoon is also the shortest duration between the moon reaching perigee and the exact time of the full moon for the year. The perigee occurs at 5:06 a.m. and the full moon will occur just 9 hours and 32 minutes later at 2:38 p.m. This means the moon is likely to be the brightest it will be in the sky for the year and also the largest it will appear.

The second closest occurrence of the full moon and the moon being at perigee was in June. The full moon on June 14 occurred at 7:52 a.m. and the moon reached perigee at 7:21 p.m., which was 11 hours and 21 minutes after hitting full illumination.

What is the July 13 supermoon called?

According to NASA, the July full moon is called the “Buck Moon.” The name was published in the 1930s in the Maine Farmer’s Almanac stating that the Native American tribe known as the Algonquin tribe referred to the full moon in July as the “Buck Moon” because it corresponds with the time young buck deer begin showing antlers.

Another name used for this moon by the Native American tribes is the “Thunder Moon.” As you can guess, that is because of the prevalence of thunderstorms this time of year. NASA says in European cultures, the June and July full moons have also been referred to as the “Hay Moon” because this is the time of year farmers make hay for livestock.

When can you see the supermoon?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will be 97% illuminated Tuesday evening. It will rise at 8:29 p.m. in the southeastern sky over Youngstown, Ohio and will set at 4:15 a.m. in the southwestern sky. The full “Buck” supermoon won’t appear until 9:29 p.m. Wednesday evening in the southeastern sky over Youngstown, Ohio. It will set at 5:22 a.m. in the southwestern sky early Thursday morning. At the time the moon rises Wednesday evening, it will technically be in the very early stages of a waning gibbous phase but you are unlikely to notice the difference with the naked eye.

The moonrise and moon set times for Tuesday, July 12 – Wednesday, July 13 and the moonrise and moon set times for the full “Buck” supermoon on July 13 – July 14

So, will the weather cooperate to be able to see the super July full “Buck” supermoon? Check the latest forecast for the Youngstown area and see what to plan for the next few nights.