Wednesday Forecast

It will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s

Heavy clouds in the sky.

Credit: GettyImages/Sergi Escribano/Moment

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early with clouds increasing. Chance for late day shower/sprinkle. (20%PM)
High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 60

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Chance t-storm. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 53 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 54 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 43

