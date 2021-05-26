Wednesday Forecast: Strong storms possible today

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be this afternoon into this evening

WEDNESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Strong to severe storms possible. (90%)
High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance showers or storms, mainly early. (30%)
Low: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 58 Low: 49

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 70 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55

