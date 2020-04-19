Breaking News
Weather Update: Tracking warmer temperatures Sunday

Average highs are in the low 60s

OVERNIGHT: A few passing clouds.
Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds through the day. Chance of showers in the evening. (30%)
High: 59

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early overnight. (60%)
Low: 31

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (70%)
High: 51 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 42

