Weather Update: Tracking storms toward morning

Becoming windy Sunday afternoon

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. (100%)
Low: 59

SUNDAY: Rain and storms likely early. Break through the afternoon with the chance of showers late evening. Becoming windy. Temperatures falling through the evening. (100% AM)
High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (40%)
Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially early. (30%)
High: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 50 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. (40% PM)
High: 53 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 32



