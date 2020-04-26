Weather Update: Tracking rain overnight into Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Rain likely. Chance of a rumble of thunder. Moderate rain possible. (100%)
Low: 48
SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 52
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers in the evening. Clouds decreasing towards Monday morning.
Low: 38
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 57
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or T-Storms. (80%)
High: 62 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 43