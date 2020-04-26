Breaking News
Weather Update: Tracking rain overnight into Sunday

Highs Sunday will run about ten degrees below normal

OVERNIGHT: Rain likely. Chance of a rumble of thunder. Moderate rain possible. (100%)
Low: 48

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 52

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers in the evening. Clouds decreasing towards Monday morning.
Low: 38

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 57

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or T-Storms. (80%)
High: 62 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 43

