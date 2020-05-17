Weather Update: Still warm to wrap up the weekend

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible toward morning. (20%)
Low: 55
SUNDAY: Warm. Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. (60%)
High: 77
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Areas of showers likely. (90%)
Low: 59
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Times of showers likely. (80%)
High: 69
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of scattered showers. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (40%)
High: 61 Low: 49
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 52
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 71 Low: 53
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)
High: 76 Low: 55