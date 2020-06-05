Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 11

Weather Update: Mostly cloudy overnight

Weather

Isolated shower or storm stays in the forecast one more day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. Patchy fog. (30%)
Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%).
High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Small risk of a shower or storm early. (20%)
Low: 65

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds through the day.
High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 50

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 79 Low: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot.
High: 89 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%).
High: 87 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 61

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award