Weather Update: Mostly cloudy Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
Low: 60
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. (30%)
High: 73
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%) Breezy.
Low: 52
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of scattered showers possible in the morning. (40% AM) Breezy.
High: 63
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 61 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 54
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)
High: 74 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm.
High: 77 Low: 57